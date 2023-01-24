Everything You Need to Know About Voting

By Meghan Trimble November 3 is the 2020 election, which means it is time to vote! Although it may seem like a small and insignificant activity, it is actually an extremely important civic duty. It is also not just a temporary event that occurs every four years. Local elections occur annually, which means that some […]
Adventures in Quarantine
By Teagan Pompa On a Wednesday night in September, my roommates and I were relaxing in my bedroom to watch TV and unwind before going to bed. As we were enjoying the night, we all received a text from our house group chat. I did not check my phone right away until I heard one […]
Black Lives Matter In Bemidji
By Danae Moksnes In the wake of George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s lives being lost due to police brutality, Minneapolis community members have made their presences known, showing their need to have justice served to the Black lives that have been lost. This movement made its name known in the Bemidji community, with Bemidji State […]
Game Review: Spiritfarer
By. Nathan Datres Game: Spiritfarer Price: $30.00 USD Release Date: Aug 18, 2020 Developer & Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games Platform: Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One Genre: Construction & Management Simulation, Platform Game. A lot of video games deal with death, but no game deals with it quite like Spiritfarer. In Spiritfarer, the game is […]
Student Organization Spotlight: Black Student Union
By Danae Moksnes The Black Student Union is a fairly new organization at Bemidji State University that was formed to give a community and safe space for people of color, along with anyone who wants to learn. Zoe Christensen and three other women at Bemidji State formed the idea of the club in March 2019, […]
Artist’s Outlet: Ebube Zulu-Okafor
By Danae Moksnes Ebube Zulu-Okafor is a student at Bemidji State University who has a dedication and passion for his art. He has been an artist since childhood. Even as he has dabbled in drawing and painting, he said “Creating art always brought me joy and was a means for me to connect with people […]
National Coming Out Day
By Danae Moksnes October 11 is National Coming Out Day, a date to celebrate those in the LGBTQIA+ community coming out of the closet. This is a day of solidarity and celebration for people in the LGBTQIA+ community, recognizing the importance and struggle of a person “coming out of the closet,” or being open about […]
Scholarships Seeking Students
By Stacey Kaslon Just because we are already in college doesn’t mean that the scholarships stop coming in when we start classes. The BSU Student Senate compiled a list of all of the BSU scholarships. To check out the hundreds of other scholarships BSU offers. Accounting Deloitte and Touche Scholarship 1 or more $1000 Scholarships […]